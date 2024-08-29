Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BioTechne Corp (TECH - Free Report) is a global life sciences company which develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplifon (AMFPF - Free Report) provides hearing solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Barnes Group (B - Free Report) is a global diversified manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products, innovative solutions and differentiated industrial technologies.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

