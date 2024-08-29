Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)

    : 1,872 compared to the 1,865 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)

    : 1,761 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,755.

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)

    : 111 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP)

    : 31 versus 31 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP)

    : 497 versus 497 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP)

    : 466 versus 466 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada

    : $1.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

  • Geographic Net Sales- International

    : $89 million compared to the $71.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada

    : $297 million versus $321.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

