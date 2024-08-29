We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AppLovin (APP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
AppLovin is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, APP has moved about 126.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 12%. This shows that AppLovin is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Maplebear (CART - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.1%.
For Maplebear, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.8% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Maplebear is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AppLovin and Maplebear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.