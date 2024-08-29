We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deckers (DECK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Deckers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 42.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13.8% on average. As we can see, Deckers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MONOTARO (MONOY - Free Report) . The stock is up 45.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for MONOTARO's current year EPS has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MONOTARO, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved +13% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Deckers and MONOTARO as they attempt to continue their solid performance.