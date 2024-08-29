We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is StoneX Group (SNEX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) . SNEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.90. Over the past year, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.33 and as low as 8.32, with a median of 9.41.
We should also highlight that SNEX has a P/B ratio of 1.60. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SNEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.45. Over the past 12 months, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.46.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 7.40. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SNEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.02. SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 7.59 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 6.37, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that StoneX Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.