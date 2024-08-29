Back to top

Sony (SONY) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Sony Corporation (SONY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SONY's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

SONY could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 8.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider SONY's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for SONY

Investors should think about putting SONY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


