We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Corcept (CORT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corcept due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Corcept Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Corcept reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had reported earnings of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues increased 39% year over year to $163.8 million. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154 million. The top line solely comprises product sales of Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym.
Quarter in Detail
Revenues from Korlym beat our model estimate of $152.4 million.
Research and development expenses surged 35.5% year over year to $58.7 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased around 54.5% year over year to $66.9 million.
Operating expenses increased to $128.2 million, up 45.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level, owing to higher expenses related to ongoing clinical studies and support for the expansion of commercial and clinical development teams.
Cash and investments, as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $492.5 million compared with $451 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
2024 Guidance
Corcept increased its revenue guidance for 2024.
The company now expects total revenues in the range of $640-$670 million compared with the earlier projection of $620-$650 million.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.
The consensus estimate has shifted 11.83% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Corcept has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Corcept has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.