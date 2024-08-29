We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ENS or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - Electronics sector might want to consider either EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) or ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, EnerSys is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ABB has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ENS likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABBNY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
ENS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.03, while ABBNY has a forward P/E of 26.15. We also note that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95.
Another notable valuation metric for ENS is its P/B ratio of 2.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABBNY has a P/B of 7.97.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ENS's Value grade of A and ABBNY's Value grade of C.
ENS stands above ABBNY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ENS is the superior value option right now.