SentinelOne Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates: Guidance Raise to Lift Shares?
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) reported earnings of 1 cent per share in second-quarter fiscal 2025, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. The company reported a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues were $199 million, up 33% year over year and beating the consensus mark by 0.98%. The upside can be attributed to the continued adoption of its AI-powered security solutions.
SentinelOne raised its top-line guidance for fiscal 2025 based on the strong second-quarter results and go-to-market momentum.
SentinelOne’s shares have declined 9.8% year to date compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 21.3%. We expect strong second quarter results and raised guidance to help SentinelOne shares recover in the near term.
SentinelOne’s Q2 Top-Line Details
At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2025, SentinelOne’s annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased 32% year over year to $806 million. The upside was driven by a mix of new customer acquisitions and expansion within existing customer accounts.
Net new ARR increased by 16% sequentially, driven by stronger new business generation.
SentinelOne experienced strong momentum among large enterprises, with customers generating Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than $100K that rose 24% year over year to 1,233.
The company is riding on strong demand for its Cloud Security and Data Lake solutions, with Singularity Cloud emerging as its most rapidly-expanding solution.
SentinelOne’s Singularity platform continued to gain traction, with significant growth in customer adoption and a high attach rate for new solutions like Purple AI and (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) CNAPP.
S’ portfolio is helping it to expand its clientele. It is enhancing end-to-end threat detection and automated response solutions through partnerships with Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) cloud business Google Cloud.
In the second quarter, SentinelOne and Alphabet’s Google Cloud announced a strengthened partnership. Per the terms, GOOGL integrated SentinelOne’s AI-driven endpoint protection with Google Cloud’s threat intelligence to enhance enterprise cyber defense.
SentinelOne’s Operating Details
In second-quarter fiscal 2025, the non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, significantly up from the 77% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 21% compared with 25.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.
General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 12.4%, contracting 620 basis points (bps) year over year.
Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 49.3% compared with 55% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses increased 10.9% year over year to $164.5 million.
SentinelOne reported an operating loss of $6.4 million in the reported quarter, narrower than an operating loss of $33.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
SentinelOne’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul. 31, 2024, SentinelOne had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $ 1.1 billion, in line with the previous quarter’s reported figure.
Free cash outflow was $5.4 million in the reported quarter compared with cash flow of $33.7 million reported in the previous quarter. The free cash outflow margin was 3%.
S Raises Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2025, SentinelOne expects revenues to be $209.5 million, indicating growth of nearly 28% year over year.
Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 79%.
For the fiscal 2025, the company expects total revenues to be $815 million, suggesting growth of 31% from fiscal 2023 levels.
Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 79%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, SentinelOne has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
ADOBE (ADBE - Free Report) and Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.
ADOBE and Smartsheet carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Adobe’s shares have declined 5.7% year to date. ADBE is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep. 12.
Smartsheet shares have surged 44.8% year to date. SMAR is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sep 5.