We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Vaalco Energy (EGY) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Vaalco Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 225% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, EGY has returned 44.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.8%. As we can see, Vaalco Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Baytex Energy (BTE - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.8%.
In Baytex Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Vaalco Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.3% so far this year, so EGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Baytex Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +9.6% year to date.
Vaalco Energy and Baytex Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.