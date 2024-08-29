American Financial Stock Lags Industry: Is it a Hold or Fold?

Shares of
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) have gained 12.4% in the past year, underperforming the industry's growth of 28.7% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's rise of 24.4%. AFG Lags Industry and S&P Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Based on the forward 12-month price-to-book ratio, AFG is currently trading at 2.53X, above its 2.31X five-year median and industry average of 1.61X.
Its earnings have traditionally been affected by catastrophes. Even drought, which does not otherwise qualify as a catastrophe, had affected its earnings, given its exposure to the crop business. AFG has been experiencing an increase in expenses due to higher P&C insurance losses & expenses, annuity, life, accident & health benefits & expenses that weigh on margin expansion. Factors Favoring AFG Stock
New business opportunities, increased exposure and a good renewal rate environment, coupled with additional crop premiums from the Crop Risk Services acquisition, poise AFG well for growth.
American Financial, a niche player in the P&C market, is likely to benefit from strategic acquisitions and improved pricing. Improved industry fundamentals drive overall growth. American Financial witnessed average renewal pricing across the entire P&C Group. It intends to maintain satisfactory rates in P&C renewal pricing going forward. AFG expects to achieve overall renewal rate increases in excess of prospective loss ratio trends to meet or exceed targeted returns. Its combined ratio has been better than the industry average for more than two decades. Specialty niche focus, product line diversification and underwriting discipline should help AFG outperform the industry’s underwriting results. American Financial’s Favorable Return on Equity
AFG’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 21.1%, better than the industry average of 7.9%, reflecting efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.
AFG’s Growth Projection
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.74 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.9%.
The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8% and 13.6%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates. AFG Witnessing Northbound Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Financial’s 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 0.3% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.
AFG’s Impressive Dividend History
The insurer has increased its dividend for 18 straight years apart from paying special dividends occasionally. This reflects its financial stability, which stems from robust operating profitability at the P&C segment, stellar investment performance and effective capital management.
The insurer expects its operations to continue to generate significant excess capital throughout the remainder of 2024, thus providing ample opportunity for additional share repurchases or special dividends over the next year. Notably, the 10-year compound annual growth rate for the company's regular annual dividends stands at an impressive 12.4%. This track record underscores its prudent financial management and stability. The dividend yield is 2.1%, better than the industry average of 0.2%. AFG's dividend yield betters other industry players like Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL), W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) and RLI Corp. (RLI). To Conclude
AFG is set to grow on increased exposures, a good renewal rate environment, improved combined ratio and prudent capital deployment.
American Financial should benefit from strategic acquisitions, new business opportunities, stronger underwriting profit and favorable growth estimates. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
