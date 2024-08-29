We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MURGY vs. ZURVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY - Free Report) or Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MURGY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ZURVY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
MURGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.47, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 14.84. We also note that MURGY has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92.
Another notable valuation metric for MURGY is its P/B ratio of 2.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 3.27.
These metrics, and several others, help MURGY earn a Value grade of A, while ZURVY has been given a Value grade of C.
MURGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ZURVY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MURGY is the superior option right now.