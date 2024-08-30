Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) is the world's largest independent provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BioTechne Corp (TECH - Free Report) is a global life sciences company which develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of dairy products primarily in China. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) - free report >>

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>

China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology consumer-staples semiconductor