Company News for Aug 30, 2024

  • Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) gained 5.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.    
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) rose 1.5% after investment bank Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) named it one of its top artificial intelligence picks going into 2025.
  • Shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) plummeted 32.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.70 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.
  • Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) gained 2.1% on energy, becoming one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

