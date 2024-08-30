We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mitsui & Co. (MITSY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Mitsui & Co. is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MITSY has returned about 11.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8% on average. This means that Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Belden (BDC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 38.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Belden's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that MITSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Belden, however, belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #238. The industry has moved -13.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mitsui & Co. and Belden as they could maintain their solid performance.