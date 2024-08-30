Back to top

Intapp (INTA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (INTA - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, INTA's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of INTA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 31.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that INTA could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider INTA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 6 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting INTA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


