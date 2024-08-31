Bowlero Corp. ( BOWL Quick Quote BOWL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep. 5, 2024, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.8%. How Are Estimates Placed for BOWL?
Bowlero Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?
Bowlero Corp. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep. 5, 2024, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.8%.
How Are Estimates Placed for BOWL?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, suggesting an improvement from 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. In the past 30 days, estimate revisions have remained stable.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $273.3 million, suggesting 14.2% year-over-year growth.
Bowlero Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Bowlero Corp. price-eps-surprise | Bowlero Corp. Quote
Factors Shaping BOWL’s Q4 Results
BOWL’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its traffic-driving initiatives and organic and inorganic expansion plans. Strong event performance and higher league and walk-in-retail revenues are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. During the first four weeks of April 2024, it observed strong performance. It expects to generate significant revenue and EBITDA increases in the fourth quarter.
However, the company’s top line in the quarter under review is likely to have been hurt by dismal same-store sales. Higher operating expenses, stemming from elevated selling, general and administrative costs, might have impacted the company's bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bowlero this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here
Earnings ESP: BOWL has an Earnings ESP of -87.51%.
Zacks Rank: BOWL carries a Zacks Rank #3.
