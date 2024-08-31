We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Hasbro (HAS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $68.16, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.
Shares of the toy maker witnessed a gain of 4.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.30, indicating a 20.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.31 billion, reflecting a 13.03% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.57% and -16.69%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.