3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Principal Mid Cap R3(PMBMX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PMBMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 11.58% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Research A(JRAAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JRAAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 16%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Balanced Fund K(FBAKX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FBAKX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.56% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.