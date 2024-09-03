We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Entera Bio (ENTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Entera Bio Ltd. is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ENTX has returned 178.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 12.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Entera Bio Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA - Free Report) . The stock is up 25% year-to-date.
In Akebia Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 497 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that ENTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -0.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Entera Bio Ltd. and Akebia Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.