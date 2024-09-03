We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Hagerty (HGTY) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hagerty, Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hagerty, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGTY's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, HGTY has returned 53.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Hagerty, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25%.
The consensus estimate for Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Hagerty, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.1% so far this year, so HGTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.9%.
Hagerty, Inc. and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.