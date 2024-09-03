We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Lifeway Foods (LWAY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lifeway Foods is one of 183 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifeway Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LWAY's full-year earnings has moved 23.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LWAY has gained about 43% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 8.2%. As we can see, Lifeway Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Dole (DOLE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.1%.
The consensus estimate for Dole's current year EPS has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.5% so far this year, so LWAY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Dole belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved -8.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lifeway Foods and Dole as they could maintain their solid performance.