We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Element Solutions Stock Rises 16% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?
Element Solutions Inc.’s (ESI - Free Report) shares have risen 15.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 7.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.
What’s Driving ESI?
Element Solutions is on track to achieve record-adjusted EBITDA in 2024, driven by strong execution and strategic positioning in the electronics sector, which underpins its robust long-term growth outlook. The company has revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA forecast upward from the $515-$530 million range to $530-$545 million. It anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024 to be between $1.40 and $1.46, with an expected free cash flow of $280-$300 million.
In the second quarter of 2024, Element Solutions posted an adjusted EPS of 36 cents, which outdid the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The company reported net sales of $612.7 million, indicating a 5% year-over-year increase and exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.6 million. Organic net sales grew 4%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 16% year over year to reach $135 million.
The company benefited from a recovery in the electronics market in the second quarter. High-value end markets contributed to a favorable product mix, while ongoing pricing initiatives and lower raw material costs boosted margins. Sales in the Electronics segment grew 10% year over year to $391.7 million, with organic net sales rising 7% from the previous year.
ESI beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.42, implying a 10% year-over-year increase.
Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ESI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 35.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current-year earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 125% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 80.4% in the past year.