We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 82.5% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 19%. This shows that Emcor Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Grafton Group PLC (GROUF - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 89.5%.
For Grafton Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 64% so far this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Grafton Group PLC falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.1%.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Emcor Group and Grafton Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.