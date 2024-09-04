We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Subaru Corporation is one of 107 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUJHY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, FUJHY has returned 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -11.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Subaru Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Michelin (MGDDY - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Michelin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Subaru Corporation is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that FUJHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Michelin falls under the Rubber - Tires industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #194. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -38.4%.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Subaru Corporation and Michelin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.