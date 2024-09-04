We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PriceSmart (PSMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is PriceSmart (PSMT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PriceSmart is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PriceSmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSMT's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that PSMT has returned about 18.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 14.4%. This means that PriceSmart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.6%.
For Tecnoglass, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, PriceSmart belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.6% this year, meaning that PSMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Tecnoglass, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +7.5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to PriceSmart and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.