Should You Buy the Dip in NVIDIA Bullish ETFs?

  • (1:30) - Breaking Down The Most Recent Nvidia Earnings Report
  • (5:10) - How Do Single Stock ETFs Work?
  • (7:30) - Single Stock ETFs vs Futures
  • (10:00) - What Changed With ETFs To Make These Products Available In The United States?/
  • (14:20) - Should You Be Using Single Stock ETFs In Your Portfolio?
  • (21:00) - What Makes A Specific Product Popular and Others Investors Ignore?
  • (24:00) - What Can We Expect From Granite Shares Going Forward?
  • (25:10) - Episode Roundup: NVDL, NVDX, NVDU, NVD
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with William Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, about single-stock ETFs, particularly the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) , which has been immensely popular this year.

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) reported very strong results as anticipated. Sales and earnings more than doubled, surpassing sky-high expectations, though the magnitude of these beats was smaller compared to the previous year.

Gross profit margins narrowed compared to the previous quarter, partly due to production issues with its next-generation Blackwell chips, which required a minor design change. However, the company stated that production will ramp up as expected and that demand remains strong.

The stock has slipped after earnings, as investors remain concerned about whether the AI bonanza can continue. Shares are still up over 127% this year alone, and investors have piled into NVDL, hoping to amplify their returns.

Single-stock ETFs can be effectively used as short-term tactical trading tools by high-conviction traders. However, investors should remember that these products are not meant for buy-and-hold investing and should only be used by those who closely monitor their portfolios.

There are many single-stock ETFs available to investors today, but only a handful have been popular, mainly those focused on NVDA and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) .

The Defiance Daily Target 1.75x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) , which recently debuted, has already accumulated $180 million. The fund, which provides leveraged exposure to Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) , is likely to be the most volatile among U.S.-listed ETFs, according to Bloomberg.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

