Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (
PRF Quick Quote PRF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/19/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $7.21 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.20% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 2.39% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B).
The top 10 holdings account for about 17.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
PRF seeks to match the performance of the FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest U.S. equities, selected based on the following four fundamental measures of firm size: book value, income, sales and dividends. U.S. equities are then weighted by each of these four fundamental measures.An overall weight is calculated for each firm by equally-weighting each fundamental measure.
The ETF has added about 13.91% so far this year and is up roughly 21.42% in the last one year (as of 09/04/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.37 and $40.29.
The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 15.69% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1009 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PRF is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $59.94 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $123.92 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/19/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $7.21 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.69%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.20% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 2.39% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B).
The top 10 holdings account for about 17.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
PRF seeks to match the performance of the FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest U.S. equities, selected based on the following four fundamental measures of firm size: book value, income, sales and dividends. U.S. equities are then weighted by each of these four fundamental measures.An overall weight is calculated for each firm by equally-weighting each fundamental measure.
The ETF has added about 13.91% so far this year and is up roughly 21.42% in the last one year (as of 09/04/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.37 and $40.29.
The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 15.69% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1009 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PRF is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $59.94 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $123.92 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.