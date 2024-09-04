Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

DFA US Small Cap Value I

(DFSVX - Free Report) has a 0.31% expense ratio and 0.28% management fee. DFSVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 14.36% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

QS US Large Cap Equity FI

(LMUSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.7%. LMUSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.48% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Growth

(TRLGX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. TRLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.87% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


