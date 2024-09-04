We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 279 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, LINC has gained about 17.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.4% on average. This shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Pearson (PSO - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.3%.
The consensus estimate for Pearson's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, so LINC is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Pearson falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.2%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Pearson as they attempt to continue their solid performance.