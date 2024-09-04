Lockheed Martin Corp.’s ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) steady inflow of orders for its diverse defense products is likely to boost its revenues. The company holds a strong solvency position as well as a solid presence in the international defense market. However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks like the shortage of skilled labor and sanctions imposed by China, which act as a headwind. Tailwinds Favoring LMT
Lockheed Rides on Solid Order Growth Despite Labor Shortage
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (LMT - Free Report) steady inflow of orders for its diverse defense products is likely to boost its revenues. The company holds a strong solvency position as well as a solid presence in the international defense market.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks like the shortage of skilled labor and sanctions imposed by China, which act as a headwind.
Tailwinds Favoring LMT
In the second quarter of 2024, Lockheed kept up with its tradition of securing several significant contracts from the Pentagon and other American allies. One of these contracts, worth $4.1 billion, requires Lockheed to design new capabilities for its command and control, battle management and communications system. Such contracts culminate into a solid backlog count, which boosts LMT’s revenue generation prospects.
Lockheed Martin's products not only have an impressive domestic market presence but also gain international recognition. International customers of the company have shown a great deal of interest in its THAAD system and PAC-3 missiles, with 15 countries having selected the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement and PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative to improve their missile defense capabilities.
At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Lockheed had $2.52 billion in cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2024, its current debt came in at $0.14 billion and was much less than its cash reserve. Thus, it is reasonable to say that the stock boasts a solid solvency position in the near term.
Headwinds Faced by LMT
Industry participants like Lockheed continue to be at risk from the labor crisis, particularly with regard to skilled workers. These labor shortages may make it difficult for manufacturing companies like Lockheed to deliver finished products on schedule, which might affect its operating performance going forward.
In 2023, the China Ministry of Commerce declared that Lockheed had been placed on its list of "unreliable entities" in relation to certain foreign military sales made by the U.S. government to Taiwan involving LMT’s products and services. In this regard, China declared that it would impose certain sanctions against Lockheed. If China imposes further sanctions on LMT, the company's business may suffer.
LMT Stock Price Movement
In the past three months, shares of LMT have risen 21.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.9%.
