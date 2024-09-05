We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Dow Inc. (DOW) Fell More Than Broader Market
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.58, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The materials science's stock has dropped by 1.05% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.02 billion, up 2.66% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $43.23 billion, representing changes of +17.41% and -3.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.68% lower. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.6.
It is also worth noting that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.