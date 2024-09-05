We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is SPAR Group (SGRP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
SPAR Group, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGRP's full-year earnings has moved 166.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, SGRP has moved about 136.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11.4%. This means that SPAR Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Hudson Global (HSON - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.4%.
In Hudson Global's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 78.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, SPAR Group, Inc. belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.8% so far this year, so SGRP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Hudson Global, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.
SPAR Group, Inc. and Hudson Global could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.