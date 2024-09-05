Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 5, 2024

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. ((DLTR - Free Report) ) shares plunged 21.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share.
     
  • Shares of Core & Main, Inc. ((CNM - Free Report) ) tumbled 15.8% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
     
  • GitLab Inc. ((GTLB - Free Report) ) shares jumped 21.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.15 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
     
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ((ASTS - Free Report) ) shares surged 12.5% after announcing plans to launch five BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit, aiming to provide global cellular broadband service.
     

