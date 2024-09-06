We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Bae Systems (BAESY) This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bae Systems PLC (BAESY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bae Systems PLC is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bae Systems PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BAESY has gained about 18.8% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 3.9%. This means that Bae Systems PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.2%.
For Curtiss-Wright, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bae Systems PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.7% so far this year, meaning that BAESY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Curtiss-Wright is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bae Systems PLC and Curtiss-Wright as they could maintain their solid performance.