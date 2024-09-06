We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1019 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADXN's full-year earnings has moved 97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ADXN has returned 86.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 10.1%. This means that Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 40.8% year-to-date.
In Boston Scientific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 180 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.3% so far this year, so ADXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 88-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Boston Scientific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.