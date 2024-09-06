We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has China Yuchai (CYD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
China Yuchai is one of 107 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 30.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CYD has returned 33.5% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -9.7%. This means that China Yuchai is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Strattec Security (STRT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 39.8% year-to-date.
In Strattec Security's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, China Yuchai is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.7% so far this year, so CYD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Strattec Security is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on China Yuchai and Strattec Security as they attempt to continue their solid performance.