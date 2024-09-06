We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Comfort Systems is one of 91 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, FIX has moved about 49.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 13.6% on average. This shows that Comfort Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Howmet (HWM - Free Report) . The stock is up 74.1% year-to-date.
For Howmet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Comfort Systems is a member of the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.8% so far this year, meaning that FIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Howmet belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +25.6% year to date.
Comfort Systems and Howmet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.