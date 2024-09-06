We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Outdoor's Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter, whereas the bottom line beat the estimate after missing the preceding quarter.
Following the results, the company’s shares increased 4.3% in the after-hour trading session on Sept. 5.
AOUT’s Earnings & Sales
In the quarter under review, American Outdoor reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent.
AOUT reported quarterly net sales of $41.6 million, beating the consensus estimate of $41 million. However, the metric declined 4.1% year over year. This drop was influenced by the timing of orders and current trends in certain consumer markets, which have softened demand.
Other Financials of American Outdoor
Total operating expenses were $21.5 million, down 9.7% year over year. Gross margin came in at 45.4%, flat year over year.
Adjusted EBITDAS was $2 million compared with $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
AOUT’s Balance Sheet
As of July 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.5 million compared with $29.7 million as of April 30, 2024.
Total current liabilities amounted to $69.1 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025 compared with $62.7 million at the end of April 30, 2024.
