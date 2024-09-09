See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Victory Sycamore Established Value A(VETAX - Free Report) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VETAX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 12.28% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Columbia Small Cap Value I Class R5(CUURX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. CUURX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. CUURX, with annual returns of 12.67% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
1919 Socially Responsive Balanced I(LMRNX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. LMRNX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.