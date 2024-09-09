See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
PGIM Jennison International Opportunity R6(PWJQX - Free Report) has a 0.84% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. PWJQX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With yearly returns of 9.89% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Vanguard Health Care Investor(VGHCX - Free Report) : 0.35% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. VGHCX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. VGHCX, with annual returns of 11.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund M(FAGNX - Free Report) : 1.26% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FAGNX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.14% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.