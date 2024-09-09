We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) . COLL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. COLL has a P/S ratio of 2.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.73.
Finally, our model also underscores that COLL has a P/CF ratio of 6.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. COLL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.21. Within the past 12 months, COLL's P/CF has been as high as 8.61 and as low as 5.26, with a median of 6.46.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Collegium Pharmaceutical is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, COLL feels like a great value stock at the moment.