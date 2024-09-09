We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Newmont (NEM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Newmont Corporation is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Newmont Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, NEM has moved about 21.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 8.4%. This means that Newmont Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) . The stock is up 51.8% year-to-date.
For Sylvamo Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Newmont Corporation belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.9% this year, meaning that NEM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sylvamo Corporation, however, belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #103. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Newmont Corporation and Sylvamo Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.