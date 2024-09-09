We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Blend Labs (BLND) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Blend Labs (BLND - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Blend Labs is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Blend Labs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLND's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BLND has returned 31.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Blend Labs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.7%.
Over the past three months, OneSpan's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Blend Labs belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 141 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.5% this year, meaning that BLND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. OneSpan is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blend Labs and OneSpan as they could maintain their solid performance.