We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
INFY Expands Client Base: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
Infosys (INFY - Free Report) shares have returned 22.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks - Computer IT Services industry’s growth of 2.4%. The outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in the stock as the company is receiving a steady inflow of projects.
Recently, Infosys has rolled out the FT Money Machine application in collaboration with Financial Times. The application recreates the hydraulic analog computer named Monetary National Income Analogue Computer, which was first built in 1949.
The application is academically supported by the London School of Economics and Cambridge University. FT Money Machine will be available in Apple (AAPL - Free Report) Stores and can be operated in the extended reality format through Apple Vision Pro.
Through their Apple Vision Pro device, users can model economic scenarios with gestures, eye tracking and voice commands in free play mode. Together, the two organizations have focused on making economics engaging. Infosys has developed this application with its human experience agency, WongDoody.
Infosys YTD Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Expanding Clientele Boosts INFY’s Prospects
So far in fiscal 2025, Infosys has collaborated with industry leaders, including NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , Nihon Chouzai and Telstra, to deliver solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and telecommunications industries.
Infosys collaborated with NVIDIA and combined INFY’s Topaz with NVDA’s NIMs to deliver TOSCA Network Service Design, one generative AI-powered smart networking operating center and Infosys Cortex. ServiceNow and Infosys developed a solution by combining the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management café to boost enterprise business services.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, INFY reported the closure of 34 large deals with a total contract value of $4.1 billion. INFY contracted eight deals in retail, eight in communication, six in EURS, five in Financial Services, four in Manufacturing, two in Hi-Tech, and one in Life Sciences. Infosys is witnessing solid traction in its digital business, which now comprises approximately 62% of revenues.
Conclusion
INFY’s steady flow of contracts and expanding partner base reflects solid top-line growth potential. Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it is the right time to buy the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.