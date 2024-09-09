Back to top

Is Oracle (ORCL) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Enterprise software giant Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. An AI-induced rally has ORCL stock trading near all-time highs. Currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Oracle has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. Given the company’s positive track record, is ORCL a buy?

The Q1 Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting a 10.9% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are anticipated to have risen 6.14% to $13.22 billion.

Oracle delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.06% over the prior four quarters. Earnings estimates for Q1 have remained steady over the past 60 days.

ORCL stock surged after its latest quarterly report back in June. The company is gaining from ongoing momentum across its cloud business. Still, as earnings releases can be volatile, investors should proceed with caution heading into the announcement.


