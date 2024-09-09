We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Oracle (ORCL) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Enterprise software giant Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. An AI-induced rally has ORCL stock trading near all-time highs. Currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Oracle has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. Given the company’s positive track record, is ORCL a buy?
The Q1 Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting a 10.9% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are anticipated to have risen 6.14% to $13.22 billion.
Oracle delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.06% over the prior four quarters. Earnings estimates for Q1 have remained steady over the past 60 days.
ORCL stock surged after its latest quarterly report back in June. The company is gaining from ongoing momentum across its cloud business. Still, as earnings releases can be volatile, investors should proceed with caution heading into the announcement.