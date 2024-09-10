We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $576.57, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 2.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.40, down 5.47% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.45 billion, indicating a 3.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.49 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion, indicating changes of -4.78% and +5.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.39. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.
Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.