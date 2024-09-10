See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX) - free report >>
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock K (FKMCX) - free report >>
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Wells Fargo Disciplined US Core Institutional(EVSIX - Free Report) has a 0.52% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.57% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund K(FKMCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.7%. FKMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.63% over the last five years.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N(QSMNX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 12.42%. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.