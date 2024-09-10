We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Northwest Natural (NWN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Northwest Natural (NWN - Free Report) . NWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.46. NWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.96 and as low as 12.49, with a median of 14.15, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NWN's P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NWN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.18. NWN's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.10, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NWN has a P/S ratio of 1.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.6.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that NWN has a P/CF ratio of 7.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.69. NWN's P/CF has been as high as 7.35 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 6.31, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Northwest Natural's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NWN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.