Is Anta Sports Products (ANPDF) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Anta Sports Products Ltd. (ANPDF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Anta Sports Products Ltd. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 279 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anta Sports Products Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANPDF's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ANPDF has returned 2.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.3% on average. This means that Anta Sports Products Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.5%.
For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Anta Sports Products Ltd. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.9% this year, meaning that ANPDF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved -0.6% so far this year.
Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.